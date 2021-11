Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease with three ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Dr. Carrie Brownstein, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Brownstein currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Cellectis. She will replace Josiah Hornblower, Shattuck’s Chairman and founder, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors. George Golumbeski, Ph.D., has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO