CoreSite Realty (COR) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

ChromaDex (CDXC) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ameren Corp (AEE) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.65, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.81 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue Misses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.26 million. GUIDANCE:. Envista Holdings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Information Services Group (III) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Information Services Group (NASDAQ: III) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71 million versus the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. GUIDANCE:. Information Services...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Monster Beverage (MNST) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Benefitfocus (BNFT) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $62 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. GUIDANCE:. Benefitfocus sees FY2021 revenue...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE: VEL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Net income and Core income(1) of $8.02 million; diluted EPS and Core diluted EPS(1) of $0.23. Loan production volume...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) reported Q3 EPS of $3.52, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $3.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $740.21 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $103 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $103.00 (from $106.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Walker & Dunlop (WD) PT Raised to $160 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Steven C. DeLaney raised the price target on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) to $160.00 (from $140.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DigitalOcean (DOCN) PT Raised to $85 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Brad R. Reback raised the price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) to $85.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $60 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) to $60.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.44, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $956 million versus the consensus estimate of $959 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

