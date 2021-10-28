CoreSite Realty (COR) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) reported Q3 EPS of $3.52, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $3.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $740.21 million.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO