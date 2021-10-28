CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

IDACORP (IDA) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

IDACORP (NYSE: IDA) reported Q3 EPS of $1.93, $0.05 worse than the...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Taseko Mines (TGB) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Taseko Mines (NYSE: TGB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $132.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.29 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ChromaDex (CDXC) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nikola (NKLA) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.27). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Nikola (NKLA) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $653.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $638.74 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $257.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.11 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.73, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $1.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.51 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vulcan Materials (VMC) Misses Q3 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.66. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.52 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.64 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Summit Materials (SUM) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $662.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Globus Medical (GMED) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $229.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $228.31 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

10x Genomics (TXG) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $125.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $124.69 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Monster Beverage (MNST) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Skillz (SKLZ) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $102.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.31 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

First Solar (FSLR) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.42, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $584 million versus the consensus estimate of $684.96 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Lincoln National (LNC) Misses Q3 EPS by 95c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.62, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.8 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $745.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.32 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Talos Energy (TALO) Misses Q3 EPS by 12c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $282.38 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Manitowoc (MTW) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $404.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $455.94 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

