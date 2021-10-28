IDACORP (IDA) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Taseko Mines (NYSE: TGB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $132.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.29 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO