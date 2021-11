LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games," "SGC" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") together with its institutional partners (collectively "Brookfield") for total consideration of $6.05 billion consisting of $5.825 billion in cash and an earn-out of up to $225 million based on the achievement of certain EBITDA targets in 2022 and 2023. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

