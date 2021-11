Cowen analyst Krish Sankar upgraded Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $150.00 (from $135.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading TER to Outperform (from Market Perform) and our PT moves to $150 (from $135). The stock has relatively under-performed peers YTD as AAPL digests some test capacity, but we believe the market has largely discounted this. With continued growth in core SoC test and Industrial Automation (IA) markets, coupled with an impressive margin profile, we believe the stock is attractive."

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO