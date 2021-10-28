Faceoff: Gainsborough's 'Blue Boy' and Wiley's 'Portrait of a Young Gentleman'

A landscape scene by van Gogh sold under duress by its original German-Jewish owner and looted from another in the years leading up to World War II is coming to auction. It will be auctioned next month on November 11 in New York as part of the $200 million impressionist collection of Texas oil magnate Edwin Cox, who died in November 2020. The money from the sale will be included in a settlement agreement to the heirs of Max Meirowsky, Alexandrine de Rothschild, and representatives for Cox’s estate. Van Gogh’s Meules de blé (1888) is a work on paper depicting an outdoor...

