Civeo (CVEO) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $102.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.31 million.
Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million. GUIDANCE:. Appian Corporation sees...
ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $17.17 million.
Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $404.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $455.94 million.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $70.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $75 million.
Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.62, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.8 billion.
ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.53, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $345.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) click here.
Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $290.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $282.38 million.
AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $653.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $638.74 million.
First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.42, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $584 million versus the consensus estimate of $684.96 million.
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $257.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.11 million.
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported Q4 EPS of $2.55, $0.29 better than the analyst estimate of $2.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. GUIDANCE:. Qualcomm sees Q1 2022...
Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.
Sturm Ruger (NYSE: RGR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.98, $0.20 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $178.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $191.09 million.
Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.64 million.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.66. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.52 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $662.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $733.39 million.
