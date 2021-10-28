Civeo (CVEO) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $102.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.31 million.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO