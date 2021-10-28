CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Polls show a tight race in Virginia's gubernatorial election

By VPM
 7 days ago

Voters in Virginia will choose a new...

The latest on the race for governor in New Jersey

It was a nail-biter, but the Democratic governor in New Jersey has won his reelection. Gov. Phil Murphy had led his Republican challenger by double digits in the polls, but rather than the decisive win he may have hoped for, he squeaked by his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, by the tiniest of margins. We're joined now by Nancy Solomon, who covers New Jersey politics for member station WNYC.
Recapping election day 2021 across Connecticut

How big of win was Election Day 2021 for Connecticut Republicans?. Why should Democrats still feel confident in their prospects for statewide elections next year?. On "All Things Considered," I chewed over all of those Decision 2021 questions with Connecticut Mirror Co-Founder and Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas.
New Yorkers vote against a potential expansion of ballot access for the state

New York voters soundly rejected constitutional amendments that would have allowed for same-day voter registration and universal absentee voting in future elections. The Associated Press called the ballot measure contests on Wednesday evening. If approved, the proposals would have removed language in the state constitution that currently prevents no-excuse absentee...
‘Critical race theory’ divides, then unifies Guilford as Republican school board candidates are defeated

Scenes from the polling place at Melissa Jones School in Guilford on Election Day. Outside, Aly Passarelli, one of five conservative parents running for a seat on the Guilford Board of Education, campaigns with a group of supporters. A coalition of Independents and Democrats running against the Republican candidates also showed up to voice their support for their five candidates.
Elicker cruises to victory in New Haven mayor's race

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has been re-elected by an overwhelming majority, and his opponent has conceded less than an hour after polls closed. Elicker was facing off against Republican John Carlson, who faced steep odds to unseat Elicker as Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans in the city. Carlson was New...
Morning news brief

The GOP wins the governor's mansion in Virginia. Kids ages 5-11 can now get shots to protect them from COVID-19. The Supreme Court hears the first major gun rights case in more than a decade.
