Polls show a tight race in Virginia's gubernatorial election

It was a nail-biter, but the Democratic governor in New Jersey has won his reelection. Gov. Phil Murphy had led his Republican challenger by double digits in the polls, but rather than the decisive win he may have hoped for, he squeaked by his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, by the tiniest of margins. We're joined now by Nancy Solomon, who covers New Jersey politics for member station WNYC.

POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO