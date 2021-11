Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.25, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO