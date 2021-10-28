Britain plans to phase out coal. Why then are there plans to open a new mine?

The Gardanne smokestack is the highest in France at 295 metres (975 feet) but the mood at the power station beneath the once-proud chimney has reached an all-time low. Gardanne is one of the last remaining French coal-fired stations. Ever since the government announced the closure of its coal plants three years ago to help meet climate goals, anger and despair has spread across this community of 20,000, half an hour's drive northeast of Marseille. Many have lost their jobs, and they are furious with the government, which they say is not helping them find a place in a post-coal future. "What good is the ecological transition if it leads to mass unemployment?" asked Nadir Hadjali, boss of the hard-left CGT union at the power plant that went into operation in the 1950s.

