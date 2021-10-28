CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Britain plans to phase out coal. Why then are there plans to open a new mine?

By Frank Langfitt
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

Britain is hosting the U.N. Summit on Climate Change in Glasgow next week. One of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's goals, he says, is to phase out coal. But the U.K. government is also considering a plan to open its first deep coal mine in decades. NPR's Frank Langfitt has this from...

