AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Downsizes IPO Plans to 7M Shares at $11-$12/sh

 7 days ago

StreetInsider.com

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) Announces 2.5M Share Private Placement at $2/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement for a registered direct offering with an institutional investor of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.00 per share and a Series B Warrant to purchase an additional 2,500,000 shares, for total gross proceeds of $5.0 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. AVCtechnologies would receive an additional $5.0 million in gross proceeds if the Series B Warrant is exercised in full. The Series B Warrant has an exercise price of $2.00 per share, is exercisable on the date of issuance and expires two years from the date of issuance. Commencing ten trading days after the issuance of the Series B Warrant, the Company may force the investor to exercise its Series B Warrant in the event shares of the Company's common stock trade at or above $2.40/share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, subject to certain conditions, including equity conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Prices 3.75M ADS IPO at $12/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering") of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (each representing 10 ordinary shares of the Company with no nominal value per share) ("ADSs") at a price to the public of USD 12.00 per ADS1 for total gross proceeds of USD 45.0 million2 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (SZZLU) Prices Upsized 13.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 13,500,000 units, at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Juniper II Corp. (JUN.U) Prices Upsized 26M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN.U), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rallies on Strong FQ4 Results and Outlook, Goldman Upgrades to Buy While Summit Downgrades to Hold on Valuation

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) are up nearly 7% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ANI Pharma (ANIP) Prices 1.5M Share IPO at $50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, ANI granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Fastly (FSLY) Stock Gains on a Q3 Beat and Offered Guidance, Sets Target of $1 Billion in Sales by 2025, Analysts Warns of Overly Ambitious Goals

Shares of Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY) are up over 5% in pre-open Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected Q3 results.Fastly reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating on SunPower (SPWR) on Rising OpEx Levels

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd reiterated an Underweight rating and $26.00 price target on SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Colliers Securities Starts Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) at Buy

Colliers Securities initiates coverage on Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) PT Raised to $105 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Frank Galanti raised the price target on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) to $105.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Upgrades BlueLinx (BXC) to Buy

Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson upgraded BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $75.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Offers Attractive Entry Point, Goldman Sachs Says After CEO Meeting

Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari reiterated a Buy rating and $280.00 price target on Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Equinix (EQIX) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Colby Synesael downgraded Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades National CineMedia (NCMI) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation (MPRAU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MPRAU) announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Qualys (QLYS) PT Raised to $150 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) to $150.00 (from $130.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) PT Raised to $134 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Patrick J. Ho raised the price target on Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ: NVMI) to $134.00 (from $114.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ICON plc (ICLR) PT Raised to $315 at Mizuho Securities, Following Earnings

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes raised the price target on ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) to $315.00 (from $242.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $167 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico raised the price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) to $167.00 (from $164.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

