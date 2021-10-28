Emerging Michigan artist Sinic Da Great Shares New Single ‘Wrkin’ 4 ‘Em’

As the week comes to a close, Ben Darwish is capping things off with the introduction of his new song "Sleepwalkin," which premieres today on Variance. The stunning, kaleidoscopic track is a preview of the Los Angeles-based artist's upcoming solo EP, which is expected to arrive early next year. With a very Francis and the Lights vibe, the new music comes as Darwish is finally stepping out into the stoplight after building up quite the résumé, writing and producing for the likes of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, BANKS, Misterwives and more.

