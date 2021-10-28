Oak Glen faces tough test from improved John Marshall Monarchs

SHORT GAP - On the field in actual competition, North Marion is 5-1. Factoring in a forced forfeit against Lincoln, on paper, North Marion is 5-2. With the exception of a 20-14 loss to the defending state champion Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and the forfeit loss to Lincoln, the Huskies have scored wins over East Fairmont (28-21), Preston (31-12), Elkins (53-7), Lewis County (37-7) and Oak Glen 60-6. When Frankfort travels to Rachel to take on North Marion on Friday, the Falcons will be armed with a number 10 ranking in the West Virginia class AA playoff ratings. North Marion, the home team, will be sitting at the number six spot. In terms of qualifying for the playoffs and determining a playoff ranking, this is a big matchup for both schools.

SHORT GAP, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO