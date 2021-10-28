Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda

Democratic leaders announced the US House would vote Friday on President Joe Biden's $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders had been hoping for a procedural vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Thursday but outstanding differences among lawmakers on the details forced a delay. "This Build Back Better agenda, along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as we have said, is transformational, and it's historic, and it's important to get this done," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And so the president is going to continue to work with members in Congress to make that happen."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 47 MINUTES AGO