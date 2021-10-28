7 Movies Like Hypnotic You Must See

“I never drink…wine.” Bela Lugosi’s immortal line reading in the 1931 Tod Browning Dracula, sinister and mordantly funny, underscored the trait that makes the vampire so terrifying: the vampire drinks blood, not wine, and can suck the life out of you. And can also, depending on the tale or the movie, change into a bat and thus fly. And can live forever, so long as they keep out of the sun and stay away from crucifixes. (In Roman Polanski’s clever and funny and still undervalued 1967 The Fearless Vampire Killers, which should be better known under its original title, Dance of the Vampires, a Jewish vampire contends with a crucifix with a dismissive laugh.) And has superhuman, or semi-superhuman, strength. And hypnotizes people most easily. And so on.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO