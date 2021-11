Jared Butler, Mark Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball. In the age of the transfer portal, it’s easy for much of the preseason analysis done this time of year to center around who added who. Of course, that forgets a huge part of what makes the great teams in college basketball great: player development. Last year’s national-title-winning Baylor saw significant growth from Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell en route to cutting down the nets, while Gonzaga’s Drew Timme went from impressive freshman to one of the best players in the country as a sophomore. Who are some of the candidates to explode this season and lead their teams to new heights?

