CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

96-100 Rockwood Street Impact Advisory Group Meeting

bostonplans.org
 7 days ago

The BPDA is hosting an Impact Advisory Group meeting for the 96-100 Rockwood Street project located in Jamaica Plain. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the Impact Advisory Group to the Article 80 process and a brief overview of the project. The meeting will include...

www.bostonplans.org

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Transportation advisory council meeting Nov. 8

The Social Services Transportation Advisory Council (SSTAC) will be meeting on Monday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. in the Plumas County Public Works Conference Room located at 1834 E. Main Street Quincy. SSTAC is an advisory body that provides recommendations to the Plumas County Transportation Commission regarding transit needs in...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
morriscountynj.gov

MAPS Citizen Advisory Committee Meeting

View the meeting agenda(PDF, 58KB) Advises the Morris Area Paratransit System program on transportation services for senior citizens and disabled. Human Services Building, 340 West Hanover Avenue, Morris Township 07960 View Map.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
bostonplans.org

Boston Planning & Development Agency disburses $10,000 in community benefits from Roxbury project to local nonprofits

The Boston Planning & Development Agency today announced the disbursement of $10,000 in community benefits to three local nonprofits as a result of the development at One Newcomb Place in Roxbury. The original project, completed in August 2021, created 23 new rental units. These benefits are often determined through the Article 80 public process of development by the Impact Advisory Group, which focuses on community needs.
BOSTON, MA
NRVNews

Community Input Meeting on Progress Street Streetscape

The Town of Blacksburg is looking for your input on the future design and layout of Progress Street, specifically the section between Jackson Street and North Main Street. Can’t join us in person? Give your input on our community engagement site: http://LetsTalkBlacksburg.org.
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpda#The Impact Advisory Group#Q A#Rockwood Partners#Proposed Project#Iag#Bostonplans Org
westseattleblog.com

WEEK AHEAD: Fauntleroy ferry-terminal project’s Community Advisory Group meets again

A new month starts tomorrow and a new round of community meetings is ahead. On Wednesday, Washington State Ferries reconvenes the Community Advisory Group for the project that will replace the Fauntleroy ferry terminal/dock. This will be the third meeting since the group launched in June. It’s online, 6 pm Wednesday (November 3rd), and all are welcome to attend via Zoom – register here to get the link. This group’s meetings do not have public-comment periods – nor do they include votes/decisions, just briefings/discussion – but if you have a comment on the project, emqil FauntleroyTermProj@wsdot.wa.gov. (Our coverage of the group’s most-recent meeting, in July, is here.)
TRAFFIC
cambridgema.gov

Regular Meeting of the Police Review & Advisory Board

Report from CPD Professional Standards Unit Director James Mulcahy. Motion to Meet in Executive Session Pursuant to Section 21(a)(1) of the Open Meeting Law to Discuss Complaints CC-2021-001 and CC-2021-002 Pending Before the Board. The Board will adjourn the meeting at the end of the executive session. To view the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Gresham Outlook

Council appoints parks advisory group

Thirty-member community team will guide decision making around parks, recreationGresham City Council has voted in the members of a new community advisory group tasked with crafting a plan for local parks and recreation that have long been saddled with funding woes. The newly formed Parks & Recreation Community Advisory Group consists of 30 members representing a diverse mix of backgrounds and neighborhoods. The group will meet 12 times throughout the coming year, and eventually present Council with a series of actionable solutions. Council approved the task force membership Tuesday evening, Oct. 19. Gresham received plenty of interest...
GRESHAM, OR
DFW Community News

Impact Performance Ribbon Cutting + Meet the Mayor

Impact Performance & Fitness is inviting the community to come celebrate its membership to the Southlake Chamber of Commerce! Enjoy an official ribbon cutting, take a tour of the updated facility, meet the new owner and fabulous trainers, and enjoy refreshments. Southlake Mayor John Huffman will be on site for Meet the Mayor, so come meet, greet and mingle!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kogt.com

Flood Group Having Public Meeting

The Sabine River Authority is hosting a regional flood planning public meeting on Tuesday, October 26, at West Orange-Stark Elementary School on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The meeting will be in the open house style with experts displaying maps and answering questions. The time is from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
WEST ORANGE, TX
wochamber.com

Orange County’s Advisory Committee for Redistricting to Meet

WHAT: The Advisory Committee for Redistricting will meet on Monday, October 25, 2021, to discuss potential commission district boundary adjustments for Orange County. This is the sixth of eleven committee meetings scheduled between now and mid-December. WHEN: Monday, October 25, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. WHERE: West Orange Recreation Center –...
POLITICS
marioncoherald.com

Community group resumes meetings…

Jefferson residents resumed their monthly meetings for Citizen Action and Diversity Committees on Monday at the Jefferson Transportation Center. Mayor Rob Baker created the groups to get citizen involvement an input on things to do and improve Jefferson. Baker has decided to combine the two Committees into one group as many of the issues, concerns, and ideas overlapped. The Committee will meet monthly, normally on the 3rd Monday of each month.
POLITICS
Sheridan Press

County to host meeting regarding Brook Street plans

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County officials will host a public meeting to discuss the Brooks Street green space project at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. The project will redesign the vacated portion of Brooks Street, just west of the Sheridan County Courthouse. The meeting is intended to solicit comments for the best utilization of this public space.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
goldcountrymedia.com

Police Chief: Advisory Council a 'positive impact' for department

Auburn Police Chief Ryan Kinnan recently reported a summary of the first year of his Community Advisory Council, stating the group has been a good experience for the department and city. “I believe that as a police department, we are just one cog in that machine (the community), and to...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Launches Survey For Commuters To Weigh In On Transit Development Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is making some changes to two of its transit services, and it wants you to weigh in. The Department of Transportation is making a new plan for the Charm City Circulator and Harbor Connector. The five-year strategy looks to improve the routes based on community needs, so the City wants to know how it can best prioritize service improvements. Commuters can fill out a newly released survey to help the department better understand their needs. The survey includes questions like how often you use the routes, and what your purpose is for taking the bus or boat. It is open through the end of the month. “This 5-year transit investment strategy will identify opportunities to improve existing Charm City Circulator routes and increase equitable service capacities,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.  “Transportation is a key quality of life issue, especially for those in underserved communities, so this transit plan lays the foundation for building an inclusive, equitable transit system needed to serve the residents of Baltimore City.” The City is also holding a public meeting about the planned changes on Nov. 16. The latest Transit Development Plan information can be found by visiting www.streetsofbaltimore.com/tdp.
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Renovations proceed at city-owned 412 Blvd. of the Allies in Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh officials said this week that progress is being made on renovating 412 Boulevard of the Allies, which the city bought three years ago to house offices for several city departments. The city bought the nine-story Downtown building so it could relocate several offices and services there from the John...
geneva.il.us

Manhole Rehab Work To Impact State Street Traffic

As part of the City’s 2021-22 sanitary sewer improvement program, three West State Street (Route 38) manholes are being replaced that will impact traffic along the corridor in mid-November. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 8 on two manholes at State and Third streets that will require shifting State...
GENEVA, IL
bostonplans.org

Mayor Janey announces $2.7m in Neighborhood Jobs Trust funding to support training and educations programs for Boston residents

Mayor Kim Janey, the Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development, and the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) today announced the disbursement of $2.7 million in Neighborhood Jobs Trust (NJT) funds to 30 community-based organizations that provide job training, education, and support services to Boston residents. Bolstered by the strength of Boston’s commercial development market, $2.7 million is the largest NJT disbursement in at least 15 years and is expected to help grantees leverage an additional $7.7 million in funds. The 30 community-based organizations will serve an estimated 3,200 low- and middle-income residents seeking employment in sectors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including technology, culinary, healthcare, and human services.
BOSTON, MA
City of Madison Wisconsin

Streets Division Updates, Community Budget Meeting TONIGHT

The 2022 trash & recycling collection calendar is now available. Get yours today at www.cityofmadison.com/CollectionSchedule. Enter your address into the form. A new tab will open in your web browser. Scroll down to see next year's schedule. Leaf and yard waste collection for the fall is underway. Learn when you...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy