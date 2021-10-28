CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BKL Poll: Which AFC team is the biggest challenge to the Bills for the number one seed?

WETM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll, our crew wants...

www.mytwintiers.com

ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Thursday Morning

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program. Arth, 40, had been the program’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Panthers Announce Decision On RB Christian McCaffrey

For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with injuries. On the bright side, it sounds like he’s nearing a return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Panthers designated McCaffrey to return from injured reserve. He’s expected to practice this afternoon with...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Might Be One-And-Done

It’s rare that an NFL head coach gets fired after one year – no matter how bad his first season is. But one head coach could be staring down the barrel of a one-and-done gun after the way his team has played. According to Pro Football Network, there are strong...
NFL
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Official Decision On A.J. Green

There has been no shortage of NFL news on Wednesday and it doesn’t appear like that news train will stop any time soon. A third star player tested positive for COVID-19. According to an announcement from the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
FanSided

49ers could trade Jimmy Garoppolo to this AFC team

The 49ers may desperately try trading Jimmy Garoppolo at the 2021 NFL trade deadline, and this one AFC team might be in a position to make a deal. The San Francisco 49ers are at a point where they should be both bold with their quarterbacking future while also doing their best to stockpile investment pieces for what’s a very uncertain future.
NFL
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 10: Texas A&M and 5 teams on upset alert

It was a wild week in college football in Week 9, and there are some teams who are set for an upset as we start the November stretch run. There was upset after upset after upset this past week in college football. No National Title contender got knocked off its perch, but two top-ten teams in Ole Miss and Iowa were knocked off. The Hawkeyes were taken out by unranked Wisconsin. Michigan failed again, which really shouldn’t be that surprising at this point. Iowa State couldn’t stay ranked for very long. Plus, the roller coaster ride that comes with rooting for Kentucky football continued with a loss to Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9

If Week 8 was one of the best-looking "Thursday Night Football" matchups on paper, Week 9's matchup would have to be considered one of the worst. Two AFC teams with losing records will be facing off on Thursday this week in what figures to be an important battle for draft positioning. Both teams are coming off 34-31 results in Week 8, with the visitor having won to improve to 2-5 and the home team having lost to drop to 3-5.
NFL
Goldsboro News-Argus

Gators clinch number one seed in conference tournament with 4-0 win

SEVEN SPRINGS — The Spring Creek Gators defeated the Goldsboro Cougars 4-0 on Tuesday night to clinch the number one seed in the Neuse Six 2A Conference tournament. It only took five minutes for Spring Creek to score the first goal in Tuesday night’s match. The goal was caused by an error from Goldsboro goalkeeper Noah MacDonald who came rushing way outside of the penalty box to try to clear a loose ball. Gators forward Oswaldo Escudero reached the ball before MacDonald could get there though, and he tapped the ball into an empty goal.
GOLDSBORO, NC
VikingsTerritory

Vikings GM Might Already Have Next QB1 in Mind

The next 10 games will alter the fate of the Minnesota Vikings, particularly pertaining to head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins. If the team rallies back from a 3-4 record, effectuating some damage in the postseason, perhaps the twosome will partake in Minnesota’s 2022 campaign. If 2021 finishes...
NFL
ESPN

Capital One Fan Vote: Which top team are you most confident in?

The college football season starts to hit high gear Saturday as the schedule includes several showdowns for national title contenders. No. 1 Georgia visits the Swamp to face the Florida Gators, and the Big Ten features a pair of big matchups with No. 6 Michigan playing at No. 8 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State hosting No. 20 Penn State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

AFC East Roundup: One play away

It was a wild weekend for the AFC East. While the New York Jets were relaxing at home with their feet up on the couch, the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots were in dog fights. Each of those three games ended up coming down to the final play as well. Let’s dive into those Week 6 matchups in this edition of the AFC East Roundup.
NFL

Comments / 0

