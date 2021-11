Premier League under severe pressure to make 5 substitutes rule permanent which could aid top clubs like Tottenham Hotspur. According to the Times (Subscription Required) [h/t Football.London], there is a huge support to reinstate the 5 substitutes rule again after meeting with the International FA Board’s (IFAB) technical and football panels, which comes as good news for top clubs like Tottenham Hotspur who can then rotate players better to preserve them from fatigue and injuries.

