Energy Industry

Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Consumer prices in Spain increased this month by the highest rate in 29 years as a result of soaring electricity costs, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed Thursday. The...

Houston Chronicle

U.S. energy secretary sees gasoline prices easing but blames OPEC

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump. “That oil market is controlled by a cartel,” Granholm said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “That cartel is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox5 KVVU

European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021.Sonovia|. Stay updated on the latest local headlines with our audio news briefing. © Copyright 2021 FOX5 Vegas (A Meredith Corporation Station), 25 TV5 DR HENDERSON, NV | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | California Do Not Sell.
LIFESTYLE
World Economic Forum

Energy prices: When will costs go down?

Energy prices have spiked globally - but will they stay at current levels?. Should energy prices remain at current levels, the value of global fossil fuel production as a share of GDP this year would rise from 4.1% to 4.7%. Governments and banks can work to support communities and people...
TRAFFIC
krcgtv.com

Energy prices expected to rise, consumers urged to prepare to avoid higher costs

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released new information warning consumers about energy prices being much higher than average this upcoming winter. IHS Markit, a research firm, reportedly said the propane market is headed for “armageddon” because of the skyrocketing prices. The new information from EIA stated they believe those...
TRAFFIC
wcti12.com

Gas prices highest this year, expected to keep climbing

New Bern, CRAVEN COUNTY — The United States has hit its highest average for gas prices yet this year Wednesday, with regular gasoline selling, on average, for $3.30 a gallon. In North Carolina, the average price for just one gallon of gas is a bit lower than the national average,...
NEW BERN, NC
milwaukeesun.com

Official: EU faces winter without fuel due to increased energy prices

European Union Labor Commissioner Nicolas Schmit has warned that a sharp rise in energy prices could cause greater scarcities of heating fuel and gasoline in Europe this winter. Although the European Commission can assist EU member countries, he stressed that national governments are primarily responsible for taking action to assist...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Why retired couples will be £700 worse off next year: Rising energy and food prices mean pensioners will face extra costs of at least £22 a week, experts say

Retired couples will be nearly £700 poorer next year – even after a state pension pay rise to match inflation. Inflation figures published yesterday mean the state pension will rise by 3.1 per cent from April, handing pensioners at least an extra £4.25 a week. But rising energy costs and...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

The global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to five...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels after unprecedented drop in 2020, new analysis shows

Global carbon dioxide emissions have bounced back after COVID-19 restrictions and are likely to reach close to pre-pandemic levels this year, our analysis released today has found. The troubling finding comes as the COP26 climate talks continue in Glasgow in a last-ditch bid to keep dangerous global warming at bay. The analysis was undertaken by the Global Carbon Project, a consortium of scientists from around the world who produce, collect and analyse global greenhouse gas information. The fast recovery in CO₂ emissions, following last year’s sharp drop, should come as no surprise. The world’s strong economic rebound has created a surge in...
ENVIRONMENT

