You ever go to a public meeting and have no clue what board members are talking about because you don’t have access to the same documents they’re reading?. Many public officials are perfectly happy with that situation. The less you know about what they’re talking about, the more they can get away with. And oddly, the state’s Open Meetings Law has been a willing co-conspirator in this secrecy.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO