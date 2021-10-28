CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jolie 'nervous' her kids would be embarrassed about her playing a superhero

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking at the U.K. premiere of the...

www.usatoday.com

imdb.com

Why Angelina Jolie Encourages Her Kids to Raid Her Luxe Closet

No one is more glam than Angelina Jolie but she's ready to retire her best dressed title (sorta)! The Eternals star instead joked that she's the "opposite" parent who loves when her kids—Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—raid her closet. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it's your turn,'" Jolie exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 25. "I'm that mom." In fact, Jolie's daughter Zahara donned her 2014 Oscars gown at the Eternals premiere on Oct. 18. Jolie...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Angelina Jolie and her kids attend London premiere of 'Eternals'

Angelina Jolie and five of her children came out for the London premiere of her new film, "Eternals," on Wednesday, and we have to say, they look totally Marvel-ous!. "Eternals" is the latest Marvel Studios superhero film and features Jolie as warrior Thena, and she certainly looked the part with her arms around her kids, standing on that blue carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Angelina Jolie opens up about special reason why Zahara borrowed her Oscar dress

Angelina Jolie has revealed the special reason why her 16-year-old daughter Zahara wore her 2014 Oscar dress to the Eternals premiere earlier in the month. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Angelina revealed that she lent her daughter the metallic Elie Saab gown that she wore to the 2014 Academy Awards in an effort to be more sustainable. She said: "I think a lot of families are having conversations about sustainability and while we haven’t made the full jump with all things in our fashion where we can upcycle or explore vintage or look at what we already have and make something out of it."
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Have ‘Fun’ Exploring Themselves With Fashion On The Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her kids’ unique fashion sense, and how each of them express themselves differently on the red carpet. Angelina Jolie, 46, is a proud mother-of-six, and stepped out with all of her kids in tow at the U.K. premiere of Eternals. Her children all cut different, yet equally stylish figures, as they walked the red carpet, and Ange opened up about making premieres a family affair. “I think the important thing is they haven’t made a choice, they’ve been public for their whole lives. And so, [we] try to find a way where they can not be overwhelmed by it, but just be in it in a comfortable way.” Angelia told ET.
Boston Herald

Salma Hayek finally gets her superhero status in ‘Eternals’

This week’s Marvel’s “Eternals” is meant to launch the super-successful superhero factory with a new slate. Directed and co-scripted by Chloe Zhao, the Oscar winning helmer behind “Nomadland,” the Eternals are an immortal alien race who have protected Earth for thousands of years from the evil Deviants. Its female-friendly international...
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Angelina Jolie Explores Rome With Her Kids Ahead Of 'Eternals' Premiere In Italy: Photos

When in Rome! Angelina Jolie took her kids to see some sights during their trip to Italy. The Maleficient actress — who was in town for the 16th Rome Film Festival — was spotted strutting around the Italian capital with Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who she shares with ex Brad Pitt. (The former flames also share Pax, 17.)
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Angelina Jolie Says Her Six Kids Are Growing Up to Be “Pretty Great People”

Angelina Jolie is proud of how her six children are growing up. For People’s 2021 Kindness Issue, the actress—who is mother to Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—spoke openly about raising a pack of teenagers and the way they inspire and encourage one another to be their most authentic selves. “They’re pretty great people and, because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other,” Jolie said. “It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.” She added that it’s important to her, as a parent, to be “curious about all the different aspects of who they are” and that she prioritizes “be[ing] there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

Why One Of Angelina Jolie's Children Isn't On The Red Carpet With Her

Angelina Jolie is lapping up the red carpets right now, during the press tour for Marvel's The Eternals. The 46-year-old actor has been attending various photo calls with five of her children, but some fans have wondered where son Pax, 17, is. Angelina shares six children with her ex-husband Brad...
CELEBRITIES
heroichollywood.com

Salma Hayek Opens Up About Her Long Journey To Playing A Superhero In ‘Eternals’

Salma Hayek got emotional when recalling the opportunity to play Ajak in Eternals during the film’s virtual press conference. Chloe Zhao’s Eternals cast is one of Marvel’s most diverse to date, mainly because the filmmakers were trying to portray humanity in an accurate light. The Eternals cast is also stacked with talent like Salma Hayek leading the team as Ajak. During the film’s virtual press conference last Tuesday, Hayek talked about her dream of becoming a superhero and the long road it took to get there:
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Film party, Angelina Jolie on her knees for the fans

CINEMA Closing with a bang for the Rome Film Festival. Today the guest of honor Angelina Jolie, after the press conference to unveil Marvel’s closing film Eternals of which she is the protagonist directed by Chloe Zhao, she literally knelt on stage to sign the autographs of the fans, to chat with them with a lot of selfies in tow. The jubilation from the stalls to the gallery is inevitable.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie Gets Honest About ‘Loving’ Relationship With Her Children

Angelina Jolie has evolved to become so many things to countless people. She’s an Oscar-winning actress. She’s a budding director. She’s a selfless humanitarian and one of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars. But her most important job has been that of mother to six young adults. Jolie has spent taken fewer film roles in recent years to focus on her family and philanthropy. As a loving mother, raising and nurturing children hasn’t always been easy, but it was her children that pulled her through. The Eternals star got honest about her relationship with her six children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

