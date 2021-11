Stars are one of the most important mechanics in Riders Republic. Each Star that you earn goes towards a progression meter for your rider. Each progression milestone is gated by a set number of Stars, and reaching a milestone can unlock everything from new events to new sports. It’s important to collect as many Stars as possible in order to experience all that Riders Republic has to offer. Earning Stars is simple, but you can streamline the process to unlock content faster with these tips.

