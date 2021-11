Thousands of people at Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony got to experience the high of being in the same room as a Beatle, with Paul McCartney waltzing onto the stage to sing the praises of the living, follicle-y entity known as Foo Fighters, who were inducted with their first year of eligibility. But mostly, we’ll be real, the Sir was there for Dave Grohl. In his speech, McCartney drew many, many parallels between himself and one of the most prolific stars in rock music; there were so many similarities between the boys, in fact, that he couldn’t help but wonder if there was something a little more sinister lurking beneath Grohl’s arm tattoos.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO