Jessy Lanza takes over the next edition of DJ-Kicks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing up Disclosure’s 75th edition of DJ-Kicks this month, Jessy Lanza is taking over the next mix. Coming on November 19, Lanza’s 27-track mix will drop via !K7 featuring tracks from friends and artists running with the Canadian producer and songwriter. "I made this mix to connect the dots....

mixmag.net

Comments / 0

thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

DJ-Kicks

Throughout an 11-year career, English production duo Disclosure have never exactly tested dance music’s boundaries. Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence are classicists: torchbearers for the vintage influences they pull from Chicago house, Detroit techno, and UK garage. But within that crowded market they’ve made a niche for themselves by emphasizing the immediacy and familiarity of pop music. Call them the Starbucks of EDM: They’re not here to deliver a sublime gourmet experience, but a reliably sweet and satisfying pick-me-up.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Jamie Jones' Cover Mix is available to stream now

Jamie Jones' 2015 Cover Mix is now available on streaming platforms, you can listen here. The mix features remixes of tracks from Roisin Murphy, Kevin Knapp, DJ Godfather and Him_Self_Her, Jones' mix goes is a wafty journey taken from the stars Ibiza golden-era, when he landed his cover in 2015.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​Jessy Lanza and PTU team up on new two-track Kate NV remix pack

RVNG Intl. have released a remix package by Canadian songwriter Jessy Lanza and Russian duo PTU who have reworked tracks from Kate NV’s album Room for the Moon. ‘Lu Na / If Anyone’s Sleepy’ is the two-track release, reworking songs from Moscow-born solo artist, Kate NV. Heading up the release, Lanza starts off the project with her remix of 'Lu Na'.
MUSIC
Jessy Lanza
mixmag.net

Lolina releases new album, ‘Fast Fashion’

London-based artist Lolina has released her new album, ‘Fast Fashion’, marking her debut on US imprint Deathbomb Arc. The five-track compilation sees “discarded vocal takes and phone recordings made while watching videos online or walking down the street re-sampled across long-form collages”. The label also adds that “with transitions between...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thisis50.com

Introducing Matthew Topper, The Next Big Future House DJ

Matthew Topper has an interesting story to tell, born into a family of musicians, Matthew began performing live at the age of 14. He started off working for Hank Lane Music, which is the #1 rated entertainment company in the private event industry on the East Coast. His first big gig under Hank Lane Music was DJing Carmelo Anthony’s wedding.
MUSIC
c895.org

Which seat can I take? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Welcome to our playlist. We like trees. The first song every week is the only song we could agree on. Lady Gaga vs. B_G Project – Don_t Stop Dancin_ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow) Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup) RJD. Steve Aoki, Ummet Ozcan...
MUSIC
#Dj Kicks#Las Vegas#Music Video#K7#Canadian#Oyubi#Ptu#Loraine
mixmag.net

Cooly G announces new EP 'Save Me' on Hyperdub

A new Hyperdub release, 'Save Me', from Cooly G is on the way. 'Save Me' and 'We Can Find Love Too' are the songs on the next project, which will be released on November 19. Ruth Brown, a contestant on The Voice UK, contributed vocals to the 'We Can Find Love Too', which was released yesterday (November 3).
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Fugees postpone highly anticipated world tour

Fugees have postponed their impending reunion tour, which was set to begin on November 2 in Chicago. Fugees, consisting of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel - three of the most influential hip hop artists, announced in September that they will rejoin for a 2021 global tour to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their legendary 1996 album 'The Score.'
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​Club Glow showcase in The Lab LDN: Borai, Denham Audio, Mani Festo & LMajor

The Lab LDN is Mixmag and Coors’ weekly live stream, powered by Void Acoustics, where we showcase the finest DJs direct from our world famous office party. On Friday, November 5, we’re excited to host a Club Glow showcase. Get guestlist here. Comprising of Bristol’s Borai, Rupture boss Mani Festo,...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​Hudson Mohawke and Lunice reunite as TNGHT for new single

Hudson Mohawke and Lunice have come back together as TNGHT after two years to release a new track, ‘Tums’. The duo dropped their latest single today, November 4, marking their first new music together since 2019’s EP ‘II’, an eight-track record receiving critical acclaim on release. Their latest addition, ‘Tums’,...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​Kelly Lee Owens releases track for FIFA Women’s World Cup, ‘Unity’

Written and produced specially for FIFA’s next Women’s World Cup which is set to be held in Australia & New Zealand, Kelly Lee Owens has created the first anthem for the 2023 event. Inspired by both Owens’ and FIFA’s shared values, ‘Unity’ also led to a joint contribution to the...
FIFA
mixmag.net

Eddington Again releases new single ‘Core 22’

Eddington Again has released a new single titled ‘Core 22’. Formerly living in LA and now based in Berlin, the artist has caught attention for their leftfield pop experiments that take cues from artists such as Santigold and Sampha. Read this next: Not quite '89: The return of clubbing in...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

New short film series is showcasing Black music history in Manchester

A new series of short films celebrating Black contributions to music in Manchester is being released by Rhythm Lab Records. The Manchester-based record label is launching a short series that will explore and celebrate the contribution of Black creatives and practitioners in the city's rich music scene, all to mark Black History Month.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

A new documentary is celebrating the origins of rave and club culture

New documentary, All We Wanna Do Is Dance, is ready for launch in the coming weeks, although filmmakers are now asking for help funding its release. The film highlights the early era of rave and tackles issues surrounding the onset movement of acid house in the late 80s such as police raids “in an age of discrimination".
MOVIES
mixmag.net

​Nils Frahm set to release new double LP, ‘Old Friends New Friends’

On December 3, 2021, Germany’s classical-cum-electronic musician Nils Frahm will release his next record, ‘Old Friends New Friends’. The double LP will come via Frahm’s imprint set up by himself and his manager, Felix Grimm, named LEITER. ‘Old Friends New Friends’ is, according to Frahm, a record that was worked on for over “twelve years”.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

From Our Minds: How Richie Hawtin's new party channels the positive power of dance music

The new concept marks the next evolutionary step in Richie Hawtin’s lifelong commitment to pushing electronic music forward. As the world shifted into a new paradigm through 2020, a distinct effort to increase awareness around underrepresented factions in businesses and industries around the world emerged. The music world was affected in immeasurable ways, which are still manifesting themselves up to now. Clubs, festivals, promoters, agents and everyone involved in the community that forms the core of electronic music took stock of where we’re at in terms of representation and inclusion, many of them reframing their outlook to navigate the post-George Floyd world. The notion of inclusivity, safe spaces, acceptance and unity lies at the core of dance music culture. It’s universally accepted, and understood, that these key pillars are intrinsic to our music but, along the way, they’ve been forgotten.
THEATER & DANCE
mixmag.net

Space Ibiza to make a comeback in 2022

Ibiza’s landmark nightclub, Space, is set to return next year according to owner Pepe Roselló, but in a new form. Roselló reportedly confirmed to Periodico de Ibiza, that the club will return as a bar, restaurant, and club night, which will be set up along San Antonio’s sunset strip in the Posta del Sol Building.
FOOD & DRINKS
mixmag.net

​Kraftwerk have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Kraftwerk received a Music Excellence Award this weekend after they were inducted at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony. Honoured by Pharrell Williams, Depeche Mode's Martin Gore, Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, and the Human League’s Philip Oakey, the German four-piece received the award alongside LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC

