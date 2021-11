Five strikes of the sonorous clock tower bell thunder across the landscape, and a shroud of spine-chilling dread drapes itself across the reluctant shoulders of every person who has risen to greet this most sinister of days. All is enveloped in an impossibly thick fog of mystery, so swollen with eerie tension that one can scarcely find air to breathe. One haunting question lingers in the minds of all present: How is this day going to end? Only the shadows that battle for dominion of the dim starlit sky will be able to answer that question. Twenty-four hours now remain. The Dawn of the Final Day has arrived at last.

4 DAYS AGO