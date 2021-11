With the prospect of travel to Japan back on the cards in the foreseeable future, it’s time to start planning your trip. Japan has a wealth of cultural heritage to discover, plenty of unique sightseeing opportunities, and beautiful countryside to explore. And the food, of course, is in a league of its own. The one thing that Japan doesn’t have, unfortunately, is a land-based casino. The laws surrounding gambling in Japan are in the process of an upheaval which should allow for casinos to open their doors to gamblers fairly soon, but until then, you’ll have to be content to get your game on in an online casino.

