CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Сurrying 101: A Quick Guide for JavaScript Devs

By Marat
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Currying is a method of creating functions with one or several pre-defined arguments. The essence of...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Warning: Google Chrome Users Advised To Use Browser's Secret Feature

Search engine giant Google has advised users of its browser, Chrome, to change their settings or risk being hacked by malicious actors. The company issued a warning that billions of passwords have been hacked and made readily available online. Cyberattacks and sites getting hacked are rampant these days. While consumers...
INTERNET
gamingbolt.com

Back 4 Blood Guide – How to Quickly Farm Supply Points

Progression in Back 4 Blood is relegated to Supply Lines, which net you different cards. Since cards can make a big difference, providing heaps of different buffs, you’ll want to unlock more quickly. Of course, it’s not quite that easy. Supply Points must be earned and spent in order to unlock the same.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Javascript Pointers Do Exist!

Pointers are a way to store a reference to a specific place in memory. In C, Golang, and C# pointers are made using the ‘&’ operator. In Javascript, variables that are an object or an array are always just pointers. Pointers deliver powerful functionality to the engineer, but at the same time, you might not want to be locked into using a specific operator just for pointers in a language that may want to change in the future. Since ES2015 the most obvious way would be like to make a copy of obj1 and store it in obj2.
COMPUTERS
International Business Times

'Destiny 2': A Quick Guide For New Players In 2021

New players who have decided to try out “Destiny 2” for the first time may find themselves either confused or overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content the game has. Unfortunately, the new player experience isn’t exactly stellar, and many beginners tend to drop “Destiny 2” before they can even reach the best parts.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devs#Javascript
HackerNoon

How I Use Zettelkasten and Obsidian to Keep My Notes Organized

Zettelkasten proposes a way of writing connected notes, and not just a collection of notes. The human brain is non-linear: we jump from idea to idea, all the time. The difference to other systems is that you create a web of thoughts instead of notes of arbitrary size and form, and emphasize connection, not a collection. Obsidian is a powerful knowledge base on top of a folder of plain text Markdown files that you can organize in whatever way you want.
wtnzfox43.com

A Quick Guide to Winning at Chess

Originally Posted On: https://leviathyn.com/169298/a-quick-guide-to-winning-at-chess/. You may have a few secrets up your sleeve as a beginner chess player, but more is better when it comes to winning. You’ll need an advantage over your opponent, and this means having a greater knowledge of strategy, tempo, attacks, etc. To advance your chess...
SPORTS
HackerNoon

Cloud Computing Basics: A Quick Guide for Newbies

Cloud computing is one of the hottest buzzwords in the IT world today. It has revolutionized our internet experience as users and the way organizations conduct their businesses. Benefits of cloud computing include scalability, flexibility, reliability, geographical independence, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based technologies are used for services such as email (e.g., Gmail) and file storage. There are several cloud deployment models, depending on where the infrastructure resides and who has control over it.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
HackerNoon

How to Hire An Offshore UI/UX Team for Your Next Project

It is necessary to understand that UX and UI do not appear out of thin air! They have to be planned and designed by professionals well-versed in the sector. The user interface design involves choosing and using the various aspects of design such as colour, visual elements, images, aesthetics etc. To ensure your brand website and app UI is designed in the right way, hiring a veteran UI/UX design company is necessary. It is essential you know how to compare the agencies and then hire the apt UI UX development company.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Best UPS for Gaming PCs: 7 Options to Consider

A UPS is a device that provides electric power to several appliances, including your gaming PC, when the main power supply is off. It detects the lack of power input and uses the battery charge to provide enough power to keep the connected devices operating at full capacity. This way, even when there is a power outage, your PC will continue to work and none of your previous gaming progress will get lost. To help you pick, we have reviewed below the best UPS for gaming PCs in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Devs - Documentation IS Important

A simple rule to write important stuff is to write it down somewhere that we can use it later. It's important to document decisions, how do things work, etc. It's salient to understand why a decision was made and why we did something in X way. Documentation is a good way to keep track of a project's progress, but it's also important to update the docs. Documenting a product is a way of keeping track of your best practices, and if you have suggestions for better - please share.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

CISSP Preparation Guide: What to Do and What Not to Do

The Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) exam is a valuable information security credential. According to Cyberseek, the demand for professionals certified in CISSP is growing. This article includes tips and advice on how to prepare for the exam. This article provides tips and support for those interested in preparing...
COMPUTERS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Star-K Releases Updated Yoshon Quick Reference Guide 5782

The updated version of the new Yoshon Quick Reference Guide is available for download here. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

The Newest Trends in UI/UX in 2021

To stay competitive you must be updated on the newest UX/UI developments so that you can provide your customers with an immersive experience that keeps them engaged. Let's take a closer look at the top UI/UX design trends for 2021 and how well-known businesses are implementing them.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

This AI Creates Videos From a Couple of Images

Researchers created a simple collection of photos and transformed them into a 3-dimensional model. The best thing is that it didn’t even need a thousand pictures, only a few, and could create the missing information afterward. The results are amazing but they aren't easy to generate and require a bit more than only the images as inputs.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Making a React Chat App Using Socket.io

What do you need to know about React chat apps? Why your project needs its own React chat app? How to create your own React chat app? Build React chat apps with full-stack web application generator Some examples of ready React Chat Applications. We hope that you will find this...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Find The Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XIII]

The code smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. They are not rigid rules. Use interfaces or traits (if available) to solve problems. Use Dependency Injection (if possible) or use interfaces (if not) The code smell is not bad luck, but it's just hints that something is wrong. The smell of code smells is a symptom of a problem in software development. We can call and invoke classes any time. We can't fake or mock this method since it always expects an instance of MyCollection to be called.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Serverless Development: Addressing AWS Lambda-related Python Errors

Python, used in around **53% of all AWS Lambda functions, is the [most popular language for doing serverless] Python error handling might seem complicated to most newbies, but once you get used to what you need to look at, you'll be fine. Exceptions that aren't handled and result in an error message like this: "Can't convert 'int' object to str implicitly" The import module exception is an exception as every other, yet it requires some special attention in Lambda.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

On Investing In People Over Ideas or Apps with AI YouTuber Louis Bouchard

Louis is an AI YouTuber known as What’s AI, and a research scientist at designstripe. He has been nominated in the following categories: computer-vision, deep-learning and facebook. He is also nominated for the 'Data Science' and 'Game Development' categories. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on AI and his journey in the tech industry via the interview below. Louis: "My goal is to demystify the AI “black box” for everyone and sensitize people about the risks of using it"
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

733
Followers
9K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy