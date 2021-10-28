Opinion: You SHOULD Care About Being Tracked by Google

If you purchase an item, do you really own it? When you purchase a phone or laptop, there is always an off chance that it breaks, or something could go wrong. What are your options? You could buy a whole new device, but most would look to simply repair it. What if I told you that the only option is to have the repair completed by the original manufacturer which is an expensive option for most due to the lack of competition from third-party repair shops.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO