Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Braves drop game two 7-2; game 3 Friday at 8 p.m. in Atlanta. Weekend: High school games; Berry at home; Shorter on the road; Falcons host Carolina on Sunday.
Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Armuchee High rallying around Head Football Coach Jeremy Green who has been diagnosed with throat...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0