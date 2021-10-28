LETTER: Government not up to the task

It would seem that the Democrats and the dishonest press have decided that anyone who supports the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, or the rule of law are rerrorists. And, if you believe in our national security and secure borders your are a white supremacist, a racist and of course, a terrorist. God forbid you question or complain to teachers or school board members who want to brainwash your kids with CRT and Marxism, you are called a terrorist. If you follow science and know that climate change is a hoax and that the Green New Deal is simply a ploy to expand government control (socialism) and authoritarianism, again, you are. terrorist. And, if you do not want the IRS to control and know what is in your bank accounts, you are a terrorist.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO