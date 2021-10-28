CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Government not up to the task

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo here we go again, we could call them bumbling I prefer dithering. As of times in the past this poor government is just not up to the task of governing a once great nation. I will enlighten:. Waited too long in previous...

www.shropshirestar.com

Independent

Letter to the editor: Push back against government mandates

Finally, some of our braver citizens are doing something other than just complaining on Facebook and other internet platforms. People are attending local school board meetings and speaking up about things like critical race theory and masking our kids, and guess what happens? This liberal/totalitarianism government, elected by voters who will never admit they made a big mistake, from the president on down to the local school boards, has succeeded in scaremongering citizens along with driving a wedge between people who want to think for themselves and those who want the government to run their lives.
Seacoast Online

Letter: Dana Hilliard a proven leader in government and education

Dana Hilliard has a proven record of leadership not only in government but in education as well. He is very passionate about his community-Somersworth. He has been innovative, worked tirelessly and collaborated with others to move the community ahead, has resolved conflicts and encouraged appropriate development and a budget that is respectful to the taxpayers.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Government responsible for death penalty, but not abortion

Regarding "Biden said abortion didn't come up in meeting with Pope Francis, says pope told him he should 'keep receiving Communion'" (Oct. 29): There is a reason why abortion did not come up in President Joe Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis. It is the same reason why the execution of a convicted murderer did come up when Gov. Mel Carnahan met with Pope John Paul II in January of 1999 here in St. Louis.
Telegraph

Letters: The Test and Trace fiasco is an example of big government at its worst

SIR – The NHS Test and Trace debacle (report, October 27) encapsulates everything that is wrong with big government. Taxpayers’ money has been squandered, with no one taking responsibility for the consequences, while the Government has taken the public for fools by continuing to parrot its “world-beating” nonsense. Boris Johnson...
LehighValleyLive.com

A reminder to anti-maskers that government mandates are nothing new in this country | Letter

Over the last few weeks a small, but vocal, group of anti-masking/anti-vaccine mandates protestors has stood at the corners of Highways 31 and 57 in Washington Township in Warren County. They like to yell at passing vehicles that we are “sheeple,” and they are opposed to, of course, any safety mandates related to mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Stand up and be heard

Listen up parents, and listen well. If you want to affect change you are going to have to get involved. So many of our organizations just sort of work, and we really do not pay much attention to how that happens. Usually, we are satisfied enough that it does happen, so we do not have to do anything.
The Post and Courier

Letter: America is waking up

It would seem that the Democrats and the dishonest press have decided that anyone who supports the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, or the rule of law are rerrorists. And, if you believe in our national security and secure borders your are a white supremacist, a racist and of course, a terrorist. God forbid you question or complain to teachers or school board members who want to brainwash your kids with CRT and Marxism, you are called a terrorist. If you follow science and know that climate change is a hoax and that the Green New Deal is simply a ploy to expand government control (socialism) and authoritarianism, again, you are. terrorist. And, if you do not want the IRS to control and know what is in your bank accounts, you are a terrorist.
Shropshire Star

Which MPs are currently under investigation by the Commons standards watchdog?

The eight MPs being investigated include five Tories and three from Labour. With the future of the system of policing MP’s conduct still uncertain following a Government U-turn on a planned review, the eight MPs currently under investigation by the Commons watchdog have a personal interest in how the issue will pan out.
Shropshire Star

Owen Paterson's resignation statement in full as MP stands down

Read Owen Paterson's resignation statement in full as the MP stands down after 24 years. The Conservative announced his decision to resign as the MP for North Shropshire on Thursday while facing the prospect of suspension for breaking paid lobbying rules. He said his family had asked him to stand...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s...
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
