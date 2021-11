The roller-coaster Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to the Moda Center on Wednesday night, trying to even up their season record at 2-2 after alternating frustration-filled losses with a brilliant win in their first three games. The coaster went up and down in the first two quarters, but Portland rocketed to the moon in the third behind a huge offensive push from Damian Lillard. Once they gained momentum, they never looked back, cruising to a 116-96 win.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO