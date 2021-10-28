OSHA Virus Enforcement Slowed by Lack of Rules, Guidance: Report

The Department of Labor said that OSHA's Covid-19 emergency rule for employers with 100 employees or more could be published before the end of the week. Multiple news outlets reported on Monday, November 1 that the Office of Management and Budget had completed its required review of the Occupational Safety & Health Administration's (OSHA) emergency rule on Covid-19 for employers with 100 employees or more. The ETS is said to be published in the Federal Register within the next few days, when it will then go into effect.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO