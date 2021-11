The Portuguese spared no effort to be part of Vilnius Jazz 2021. They flew from Lisbon to Warsaw and then travelled by bus to the Lithuanian capital. That takes several hours. But with an 18-member travel group, you have to see what is financially possible to realise such a trip. The Lisbon Underground Music Ensemble, or L.U.M.E. for short, took the stress of the journey upon themselves. And it was worth it for everyone involved. For the musicians of the big band, who were in Lithuania for the first time. And for the listeners, who got to hear a wonderfully weird, improvisational-compositional music trip through the jazz history of the 20th century, spiced with ironic humour.

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO