The Buttermilk Choccy Bars are a new lineup of chocolate products from the UK-based vegan and dairy-free confectioner that will provide consumers with a way to enjoy some of their favorite flavors. The treats come in three varieties to choose from including Caramel Nougat, Peanut Nougat and Honeycomb Blast, which are all creamy yet crafted without dairy in the mix. The bars are also touted by the brand to have a carbon footprint that's 20% lower than the leading non-vegan bar options presently on the market.

