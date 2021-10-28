CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Family Turns Front Yard Into Amazing ‘Tunnel of Terror’

By Steve Shannon
 7 days ago
Some families really take their outdoor Halloween decorations to incredible levels, this family has created a level of their very own. Earlier this week, I wrote about a couple families around the Rockford area that have some very elaborate outdoor Halloween decorations. One home had an extremely cool synchronized light and...

