The legend of the hatchet woman that haunts an Illinois cemetery is both terrifying and sad all at the same time. The story takes place in Reading, Illinois where a small cemetery called the Moon Point Cemetery is home to just a few graves (less than 100). The Moon family is buried in this cemetery, and are known to be the founders of that particular land back in the early 1800s. The cemetery itself is just an eerie feeling. Surrounded by train tracks in the distance, a huge forest with a 50-foot drop, barbwire fence, and farming fields the feeling you will get walking in this cemetery I'm sure must be an eerie feeling.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO