TEMPLE, Texas – According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men are abused by their partner. But there are ways out. “Any individual that’s experiencing abuse in their home can approach the Police Department in a variety of different ways,” says Temple Police Crime Victim Liaison Lisa Hatfield. “They don’t necessarily have to call and file a police report. They can access victim services simply by calling or emailing, or simply coming to the PD.”

TEMPLE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO