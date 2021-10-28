CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to be a partial owner of the Braves? It's easier than you think.

By Justin Gray, WSB-TV
 8 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: The Atlanta Braves pose for a photo after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — It’s the ultimate gift for a Braves fan: partial ownership in the team.

The Atlanta Braves are the only team in Major League Baseball that is publicly traded on the stock market, which means you can buy shares of the Braves.

A share of stock currently goes for just $30, meaning becoming a partial owner of the Braves costs less than World Series souvenir sweatshirt at Truist Park.

“How much was this sweatshirt?,” Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray asked Peachtree City resident Hayden Long.

“It was a hundred dollars. So this was more than a couple shares of the team here?,” Long responded.

“Yeah it is,” Gray told him.

Forbes says the Braves are the 11th most valuable team in the MLB, but a billionaire investor told Gray he thinks they’re undervalued.

Mario Gabelli controls more than $130 million worth of Braves stock on behalf of his clients. He says that the stock, which includes the team, the stadium and The Battery real estate is a good financial investment.

“When you have a community like Atlanta that’s flourishing and growing, and you have a team that owns the stadium and the surrounding acreage, that’s a pretty big plus,” Gabelli said.

He says that the Braves winning the World Series wouldn’t necessarily drive up the stock, but the Georgia legislature approving online gambling would.

“It increases eyeballs, which increases advertisers willingness to put money in,” Gabelli explained.

Atlanta resident Andrew Macuga says that he invested in the Braves on Wednesday, and doesn’t plan on stopping.

“Every win, I’ll buy another share, I’ll say that,” he told Gray.

Gabelli adds that he expects that Liberty Media and its owner John Malone are not going to be long-term owners of the Braves. He predicts the team could be sold as early as Summer 2022.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
