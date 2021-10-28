CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'This is it': ABBA will retire after comeback album

By Celebretainment
Daily Iberian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBA will retire after their comeback album. The Swedish pop icons - Agnetha Faltskog, 71, Bjorn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson, 74, and 75-year-old Anni-Frid Lyngstad - will bow out following the release of their upcoming record, 'Voyage', which features their first new music in almost 40 years ('I Still Have Faith...

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KELO-FM

ABBA’s main men swear after release of their new album, “This is it”

ABBA‘s comeback album Voyage comes out next week, but even though the group is involved with the staging of its upcoming virtual concert experience in London, don’t expect any more new music from them. That’s the word from the group’s main men, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. Speaking to the...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Comeback Kid announce new album, release video

Comeback Kid have announced that they will be releasing a new album called Heavy Steps. The album will be out January 21, 2022 via Nuclear Blast and New Damage Records. They have also released a video for the title track that was directed by Kevin Keegan. The band will be touring the US with No Warning in December, touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and touring Ontario and Western Canada with Cancer Bats in spring 2022. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

ABBA + Vampires = This

From the file labeled “Great job, Internet!” comes this adaptation of the sugary pop of ABBA set in the world of the bloodsucking undead. With Halloween coming up this weekend, what’s not to like?. Alan Cross. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+...
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba confirm they will split after releasing new album Voyage

Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have confirmed that Abba plan to split for good after the release of their forthcoming album, Voyage. Last month, the Swedish four-piece announced their return, along with their first album of new material in 40 years and a virtual residency at a purpose-built arena in London.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
Person
Agnetha Faltskog
Person
Benny Andersson
American Songwriter

ABBA Release Song Recorded in 1978 on Upcoming New Album ‘Voyage’

ABBA shared “Just a Notion,” the third single off their upcoming album, Voyage, out Nov. 5, the group’s first release in 40 years. Following previous singles “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” the new single was originally recorded in September 1978 and never made the final cut of the ABBA’s sixth album Voulez-Vous in 1979.
MUSIC
CBS News

The return of ABBA

Nearly four decades after taking a "break," the Swedish pop group ABBA is back with a new album, "Voyage." Correspondent Seth Doane talks to group members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus about the music that first drew them together – and brought them back to the recording studio (and soon, in a live concert performance featuring digital avatars).
MUSIC
womenworking.com

ABBA reveals they're breaking up for good after release of new album: "This is it"

Swedish supergroup ABBA admitted in a Wednesday interview with The Guardian, that the iconic band will be separating for good following the release of their new album Voyage. The 70s pop group, comprised of members Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, will be releasing their first album in almost four decades, accompanied by a “virtual live experience” in London.
MUSIC
Press Democrat

After 40 years, Abba takes a chance with its legacy

STOCKHOLM — The small, tranquil island of Skeppsholmen holds a handful of the Swedish capital’s artistic treasures: Moderna Museet, the theater group Teater Galeasen and the converted red brick warehouse just steps from a waterfront promenade where Benny Andersson has his personal studio. He tucked a packet of the oral tobacco snus in his mouth as Bjorn Ulvaeus sipped coffee in one of its sunbathed rooms earlier this month, the two musicians surrounded by a grand piano, a small selection of synths and an assortment of framed photographs that were perched behind a computer screen.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is It#Dancing Queen#Abba#Swedish#Guardian#Industrial Light Magic
Washington Square News

Listen to this: ABBA’s latest release ‘Just A Notion’ teases their upcoming album

ABBA is back with a new song ahead of their album release next week. If you somehow haven’t heard about the band’s return, we’re pleased to inform you that “Voyage” comes out on Nov. 5. The group will be playing shows in London next year, performing as holograms. Yeah, we’re confused too. Aside from the Swedish group’s latest work, this week we also review new songs that span indie pop, indie rock and heavy metal. It’s midterms season, so maybe it’s the perfect time to relive your middle school emo phase. Read on for more.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

ABBA Calls It Quits After This Reunion

We’ve heard it from them before, they are done! They even turned down a lot of money for a reunion back in 2012! Well they finally came back and made new music, put together a tour, and more! Well ABBA has once again said it, after all this reunion stuff is done, they’re done…for good! It’s a little more believable now, because of their age. But only time will tell! We have more on this in today’s Entertainment News!
MUSIC
thechronicle-news.com

ABBA's Benny Andersson reveals his comeback fears

ABBA's Benny Andersson feared his bandmates might've lost their singing skills before they launched their comeback. The iconic pop group - which also features Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - have reunited for their long-awaited ninth studio album, 'Voyage', but Benny has confessed to having some doubts before they started recording.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Telegraph

Have ABBA retired because their new music was a disaster?

My, my – ABBA have just revealed they’re breaking up. The week before the release of their first album in 40 years, the Swedish pop titans have taken the surprising step of finally, definitively and forever calling it quits. Far from heralding a glorious new dawn for sequinned bell-bottoms and statement disco beards, the Voyage LP will instead mark ABBA’s long journey into the sunset. Is that how comebacks are supposed to work?
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

ABBA’s Benny Andersson Confirms ‘Voyage’ Album Would Be The Last

ABBA’s Benny Andersson recently spoke to The Guardian and confirmed that their highly anticipated comeback album “Voyage” would be their last. They still have two unfinished tracks and according to Andersson, the quartet has no plans of going back to the recording studio. “Everything Abba earned went into that company...
MUSIC
Popculture

ABBA Breaking up for Good After Upcoming Reunion Concerts

ABBA won't be staying together for too much longer. After their virtual concert and reunion take place in 2022, the group will break up for good. One of the members of the group, Benny Andersson, explained the decision during an interview with The Guardian. Andersson told the outlet, "This is...
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba prepare to release first album of new music in 40 years

This week, Abba will release their first album of new music in four decades, Voyage. The Swedish pop group returned earlier this year with two new singles and the announcement of a world-first virtual residency at a purpose-built arena in London. Voyage is being released on 5 November in what marks one of the biggest musical comebacks in recent memory. It was recorded at member Benny Andersson’s studio Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm, and includes the recently released singles “I Still Have Faith In You”, “Don’t Shut Me Down” and “Just a Notion”. The 10-track album will be the group’s first...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Two Die at Abba Tribute Concert After 7-Story Fall

Two people are dead after one fell off a seven-story staircase and crushed the other during an Abba tribute concert in Uppsala, Sweden, on Tuesday night. About a thousand Abba fans had gathered for the show at Uppsala Konsert & Kongress, near the band’s hometown of Stockholm. Half an hour before it began, however, the person fell from the staircase into the foyer, killing one and severely injuring another. The injured person was hospitalized and is expected to recover. It’s unclear what caused the fall, and authorities have not identified either victim. The concert was canceled and the hall closed for cleanup and witness interviews. MTLive, which put on the show, wrote on Facebook, “Unfortunately, we have to announce that a terrible event has happened. What we know is that someone jumped or fell high in the arena and hit other people. Right now we don’t know much more, everyone is in shock.” Abba is set to release a reunion album with new music this week.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

ABBA delayed promotion of their new show after 2 people died at a tribute concert

Swedish pop sensation ABBA is delaying promotion of their highly-anticipated comeback tour after two people died at a tribute concert on Tuesday. "In light of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night, we have decided to hold off on releasing our concert trailer until tomorrow," the band tweeted on Wednesday.
MUSIC
Deseret News

After 40 years, ABBA is back with new music — and they’re performing as avatars

Although they broke up in 1982, ABBA didn’t exactly disappear. In fact, the Swedish band’s popularity resurged in the 1990s, largely thanks to the musical “Mamma Mia!” — which led to the 2008 film starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan — and the ABBA-heavy soundtracks of films like “Muriel’s Wedding” and “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy