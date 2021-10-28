CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000

Bryan College Station Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Edelweiss Estates home is COMPLETELY updated and FURNISHED with lawn...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
College Station, TX
Business
College Station, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
College Station, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Care#Bedroom Home#Edelweiss Estates#College Station Isd

Comments / 0

Community Policy