Megan Thee Stallion shares mixtape track-listing

By Celebretainment
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion has unveiled the track-listing for her impending project, 'Something For Thee Hotties’. The 'Savage' hitmaker is set to release the eagerly-awaited mixtape on Friday (29.10.21) and took to social media on Wednesday (27.10.21) to share 16 song titles for the “freestyles thee hotties have been asking for and...

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

