Josh Lucas cast in shark thriller The Black Demon

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Lucas will star in the shark thriller 'The Black Demon'. The 50-year-old actor has joined the cast of the flick that will be directed by 'Rambo: Last Blood' helmer Adrian Grunberg. The movie has been written by Boise Esquerra and will start principal photography on location in the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Clarkson
Person
Josh Lucas
