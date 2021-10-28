Pre-Registration for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Opens Today

Back before fast-paced FPSes were cursed with the phrase “boomer shooter” there was Dusk. In the far-flung past of 2018 an FPS showed up that didn’t just play like the shooters of the 90s, it played like people remembered the shooters feeling. Dusk was fast and vicious with a grimy horror feel, set in a town overrun with cultists and the terrible creatures they summoned, and the only thing more deadly than the eldritch nightmare of the coming dark was you, the player. Burlap-hooded summoners throwing fireballs or shotgun-scarecrows would normally be a serious problem but the player runs at an incredible pace, and with just a little bit of breathing room can circle-strafe just about anything into oblivion. Backing up the speed is a wide array of weapons and plenty of ammo, and it’s all topped off with some truly excellent level design. While Dusk is in no way the first of the current wave of neo-retro shooter it’s unquestionably one of the best, and now the game has made the jump from PC to Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO