CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pre-Registration for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Opens Today

By Jacob Bukacek on October 28, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Final Fantasy VII rabbit hole winds ever onward with the opening of pre-registration for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier today on Google Play and the AppStore. Players still won’t be able to...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection Digital Pre-Orders Up in Japan

Edia and Nintendo have just put up a Nintendo Store page for Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection, allowing people with a Japanese account to pre-order a digital version of the compilation. The collection costs 5,280 yen (~$46). This compilation will consist of ports from the PC Engine releases of Valis:...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Lineage W Global Pre-Registration to Begin in November

NCSoft announced global pre-registration for Lineage W will begin on November 2, 2021. However, users will need to pre-register through the use of the Purple app. The Purple app will allow for players to access the game on both their mobile devices and PC. The title will release simultaneously worldwide. Additionally, it will allow for cross play between mobile devices and PC. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Pre-Registration For The Sausage Man Championships Have Opened

The battle royal mobile game developed by XD Entertainment Pte Ltd. has just opened up the 2021 Sausage Man Championships for pre-registration. Teams across Southeast Asia from Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand will settle it out on the battlefield for the title of Sausage Man Champion. A total of $50,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. These games are a continuation of the 2020 October championships which were won by the Filipino streamer, Alodia, and her Team Black.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Coming to Xbox Consoles? Tweet Raises Suspicions

For now, Final Fantasy VII Remake remains a Sony exclusive. A post from Xbox's Chinese branch, however, may suggest that this won't be the case for long. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade debuted on PS5 in June this year and remains a temporary Sony exclusive. The deal will reportedly last for at least six months. So it seems that the game could be coming to other platforms as late as December or early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Vii#Fantasy#Android#Google Play#Appstore#Final Fantasy Vii Remake#The First Soldier#Ios
realsport101.com

Final Fantasy XVI Release Date: Will we find out during today's State of Play?

The next entry into Square Enix's Final Fantasy series is on the way and fans are eager to find out more about Valisthea and the Blight. The only issue we have at the moment is that we don't know when it's coming out - we don't have a solid release date for Final Fantasy XVI at the moment. Thankfully, that might change soon... Here's what you need to know...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Releasing Early November For PC and Mobile; 20% Pre-Order Steam Discount

Publisher and developer Square Enix has announced that the fifth entry in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster effort, Final Fantasy V, will be releasing for PC via Steam and Mobile devices on November 10, 2021, for a base price of $17.99. However, pre-orders through Steam (including via the bundle) are discounted to 20% off, resulting in a $14.39 price point that comes with the game, 3 arranged music tracks, and 2 digital wallpapers.
VIDEO GAMES
CNN

Netflix games are here. Android users get to play first

London (CNN Business) — Netflix (NFLX) has launched five mobile games for Android phones and tablets, as it seeks to gain a bigger share of subscribers' attention and entertainment time. The streaming giant is looking to capitalize on the success of its signature science fiction series "Stranger Things" with the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Google
hardcoregamer.com

Check out Three Battlefield 2042 Maps in New Gameplay

Battlefield fans are now less than one month away from DICE’s latest large-scale shooter, and the studio has continued to share more info as the game nears its launch, such as a breakdown of five of the game’s playable specialists. Today, DICE has shared a new look at three of...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

The Foreboding Town of Dusk Rises Again on Switch

Back before fast-paced FPSes were cursed with the phrase “boomer shooter” there was Dusk. In the far-flung past of 2018 an FPS showed up that didn’t just play like the shooters of the 90s, it played like people remembered the shooters feeling. Dusk was fast and vicious with a grimy horror feel, set in a town overrun with cultists and the terrible creatures they summoned, and the only thing more deadly than the eldritch nightmare of the coming dark was you, the player. Burlap-hooded summoners throwing fireballs or shotgun-scarecrows would normally be a serious problem but the player runs at an incredible pace, and with just a little bit of breathing room can circle-strafe just about anything into oblivion. Backing up the speed is a wide array of weapons and plenty of ammo, and it’s all topped off with some truly excellent level design. While Dusk is in no way the first of the current wave of neo-retro shooter it’s unquestionably one of the best, and now the game has made the jump from PC to Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Digimon Survive Officially Delayed to 2022

There had been discussion on a delay to 2022 for quite some time for the latest Digimon video game, mostly due to the lack of information at all regarding the title. Now we know for sure that this is the case, and it’s being pushed back to 2022. Digimon Survive has seemingly had a very rough development cycle which does make sense given the last couple of years, but it’s still nice to hear some word on how things are going despite that even though it’s a little disappointing knowing it will still be longer to release. Still it’s easy to be optimistic and say that the devs are passionate enough to want it to be its very best before release, but obviously only time will tell when it finally manages to see release down the line.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Wave 2 Available Now

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gave us a refreshing look at the Breath of the Wild story including backstory and new villain. We also get the chance to play as Mipha, Zelda and characters other than Link. The game’s first wave, Pulse of the Ancients, already released and now wave two is available for purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Pokémon Café Remix Out on Switch, Mobile Devices

Pokémon fans can start serving up baked goods and tasty beverages once again with the launch of Pokémon Café Remix. This game was originally titled Pokémon Café Mix and launched back in 2020. Now, it’s received additional content for revamped play. Alongside Pokémon partners, you serve customers their preferred menu...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Komoe Technology Has Opened Pre-Registration for Its Upcoming Adventure Game, ‘Figure Fantasy’

Komoe Technology has announced today that in partnership with Reflex Fox they are set to release the upcoming brand new, card-based idle adventure game, Figure Fantasy. In Figure Fantasy the player will take control of some newly awoken figurines who find themselves in the human world. It will be your task to guide them through their miniature surroundings as you take the first step on a journey full of intrigue and adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Minute Takes on Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly

Monopoly is not well known for being a short endeavor for players to overcome, but fortunately over the years we’ve managed to see tons of spin-offs that change up the rules in ways that make it a lot more enjoyable for those of all ages. Animal Crossing is not new to board games, but the latest Monopoly title changes things up and makes for a new creative endeavor along the way. This time on Nintendo Minute Kit and Krysta are showing off this unique crossover along with some friends to show just how things go down when turning the island life into the well known board game. While they don’t outright explain all the basic rules its got a unique momentum to keep things going while traversing islands, selling items and trying to come out top dog in the end.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Uncover the Terrifying Horrors that Await in Happy Game

Happy Game was perhaps one of the most mystifying indie titles that shocked many upon its initial reveal. With a name like that, it’s no surprise there’s a dark horror twist to it that brings disturbing imagery to life in a surprisingly endearing art style. It will take a lot of trial and error to solve the horrifying puzzles that await the childlike character players take the role of in a world that seems ready to eat them up and spit them out without a second thought.
TECHNOLOGY
hardcoregamer.com

Nintendo eShop Lists Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp for April Release

Early this month Nintendo came out and state that the Advance Wars remake would be delayed to next Spring due to the title still needing a little more time in the oven. There was no set release date with this, but it appears as though we may have a more detailed look than initially thought. In the eShop itself the title lists an estimated release for April 8 of next year, on a Friday which lines up with Nintendo’s usual release plans for their first party titles. Obviously right now it’s hard to say that this is definitive, but it seems extremely likely that this will be the date that players can look forward to revisiting Advance Wars once more.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

Netflix on Tuesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global streaming service as it strives to be the go-to venue for entertainment. "We're excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world," the company said in a release.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy