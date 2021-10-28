CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama, Auburn basketball preview

By Adam Dodson adamd@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 7 days ago
Alabama head coach Nate Oats will begin the season ranked No. 14 in the nation. Auburn begins ranked at No. 22.  AP Photo / Mark Humphrey

Following a run of success by both programs, Alabama and Auburn gear up for the 2021-2022 with high expectations for both teams. With the AP Top 25 poll released, the Tide and Tigers both find themselves in the rankings. Alabama will begin the season at No. 14 and Auburn will begin the season ranked No. 22 in the AP poll.

It is rare that both schools begin the season ranked, but good NCAA tournament runs, SEC championships and higher recruiting grades have rebuilt the rivalry. Alabama is coming off their first SEC tournament championship in decades, while Auburn is only a few years removed from a Final Four appearance. Coaches Nate Oats and Bruce Pearl have built their programs to a higher level of competition compared to when they first arrived.

Recruiting has been a big reason for both program’s success. For the upcoming season, both the Tide and Tigers are recipients of big-name recruits and transfers. Alabama, despite many departures due to graduation and the draft, is bringing in 5-star point guard J.D. Davison, 4-star Charles Bediako and Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett, among others. Auburn is bolstering top names as well, with 5-star power forward Jabari Smith coming in alongside Georgia’s transfer point guard K.D. Johnson and North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler, among others.

“J.D., McDonald’s All-American, he’s been better than what I thought in a lot of areas,” Alabama coach Oats said in a press conference earlier this month.

However, both teams lost key players to the draft and to graduation. Alabama lost its leader in Herb Jones, along with Josh Primo, John Petty and Alex Reese. Auburn will look to replace two stars from last year’s squad: Sharife Cooper and J.T. Thor.

The Tide will return two leading scorers from last year’s team in Jahvon Quinerly and Jadon Shackelford. Auburn could possibly have a new starting 5 from 2020-2021.

Key non-conference games for the Tide include a Dec. 4 contest against Gonzaga in Seattle, a home game against Houston on Dec. 11, an away game against Memphis on Dec. 14 and a home game against Baylor on Jan. 29.

Key non-conference games for Auburn include a Nov. 24 matchup against UConn in the Bahamas and a Jan. 29 game against Oklahoma at home.

During last year’s campaign, the Tide, after winning the SEC regular season and tournament championships, made it to the Sweet 16 before falling to UCLA, who would go on to make the Final Four. Auburn, who have won an SEC title recently, did not participate in last year’s postseason due to a 1-year ban.

Both teams are predicted by experts and writers to have successful seasons that end in NCAA tournament appearances.

