Astros Top Braves In Game Two Of World Series

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
Ultimately, this ruling may have impacted the Brewers more than the Atlanta Braves, but this MLB rule is still plain wrong. The Atlanta Braves continue to be on the wrong side of the MLB rulebook… and for whatever reason, playoff games seem to draw all kinds of cruel and unusual interpretations of baseball rules to their games.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
Reaching the World Series means that a team gets placed right in the spotlight of the national baseball scene. That has been the case for the Braves, who advanced past the Brewers and Dodgers before reaching the Fall Classic. Now the series turns to Truist Field for three straight games.
HOUSTON — The Astros should re-sign Carlos Correa. If they don’t, though, it’s hard to see that serving as a Get Out of (No World Series) Jail Free card for their rivals over in The Bronx. For nights like Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, as the Astros evened this World...
I’ve talked about it several times leading up to the offseason, so this should come as no surprise, but Adam Duvall has declined his side of the mutual option, which would have paid him $7 million next season. But there is no need to worry, Braves fans. Duvall is still...
Between July 15 and July 30, Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos traded for four outfielders to help get the team through the second half of the season. Turns out he was orchestrating a World Series run.
For the Atlanta Braves, they've simply got to be on top of the world right now. After winning the World Series on Tuesday night, the club's first since 1995, the parties surely haven't stopped. The players deserve this moment. The list includes Joc Pederson, who posted quite the photo of...
Astros manager Dusty Baker appreciates his star players. At this time of the year, he's also a big fan of his role players. Baker likens his bench players to a third-down running back in football or a sixth man in basketball.
Trailing game 5 of the World Series 4-0, 23 outs away from elimination, Alex Bregman started the Astros comeback by lacing Tucker Davidson’s 2-2 fastball into the right-center gap for a double that scored the Astros first run and setup their second.
