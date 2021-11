LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - At the Forge Training Center, a free Krav Maga class was offered to women ages 12 and up. Rob Mendenhall, the owner and instructor of the center, had seen in recent news that there was a spike in sexual assault cases at Purdue. Therefore, he decided to take matters into his own hands figuratively and literally. Teaching the young girls how to protect themselves he said is important to him as he has a young daughter himself and knows that it could happen to anyone.

