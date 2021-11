Three years ago, Rasir Bolton had no intentions of attending Gonzaga University. He had just enrolled in classes at Penn State University, where he planned on continuing his basketball career as a Nittany Lion. The team was coming off an NIT championship and the addition of Bolton added elements of speed and playmaking to the roster. He signed his letter of intent the fall prior to his freshman year and planned on majoring in hospitality management.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO