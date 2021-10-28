CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Attorney General Letitia James to run for governor of New York

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Sources say Attorney General Letitia James is set to announce she is running for governor.

James led the investigation that forced Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

Several people directly familiar with her plans say James will formally announce her bid for governor by this weekend.

The news should not be surprising, according to political consultants.

"Even before Cuomo resigned and Hochul took over as governor, everybody speculated that she was going to make the run for governor so this is yes, certainly the worst kept secret in New York politics in a long time," says political consultant Mike Dawidziak.

James' announcement will set the stage for a competitive race for governor.

As News 12 has reported, Gov. Kathy Hochul also plans to run next year.

The primary election is in June and the election for governor is in November of next year.

