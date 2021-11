James Harden made it to the NBA Top 75 Greatest Players list, and the Brooklyn Nets star himself couldn’t believe it. The one-time MVP landed on the list on Tuesday along with a slew of new names added from the previous Top 50 list. When he was informed of his addition after their showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks, Harden was in disbelief and had to ask over and over again if it’s real.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO